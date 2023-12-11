New Romantic Comedy Series “Too Much” Set to Sweep Audiences Off Their Feet

In a delightful twist of fate, Netflix has officially announced the upcoming release of a brand-new rom-com series titled “Too Much.” Set in the charming city of London, this 10-episode series is bound to captivate audiences with its quirky storyline and heartwarming characters.

Created the brilliant mind of Lena Dunham, known for her work on “Girls” and “Catherine Called Birdy,” and her talented husband Luis Felber, “Too Much” promises to be a refreshing addition to the rom-com genre. The series will be produced Working Title Television in collaboration with Dunham’s production company, Good Thing Going.

The story follows the journey of Jessica, a dedicated New Yorker in her mid-thirties who is trying to mend a broken heart. Feeling isolated and in need of a fresh start, she decides to embark on a new adventure across the pond in London. With aspirations of living a quiet and introspective life reminiscent of the Bronte sisters, she soon discovers that fate has something entirely different in store for her.

Enter Felix, a charming and slightly unconventional character with a resemblance to Hugh Grant’s infamous drunken roommate. Their connection is undeniable, but it comes with its fair share of challenges. As Jessica and Felix navigate their cultural differences and linguistic barriers, they are forced to confront their own preconceived notions of love and discover if true love is, in fact, still possible.

The role of Jessica will be masterfully portrayed Megan Stalter, known for her breakout performance in “Hacks,” while Will Sharpe, acclaimed for his roles in “White Lotus” and “Giri/Haji,” will bring Felix to life on the screen.

Lena Dunham is not only the creator of this enchanting series but also takes on the role of writer and director. She expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “This is a show that is very close to my heart… [it] creates a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

With an impressive lineup of creative talents and the support of Netflix, “Too Much” is poised to become a favorite among rom-com enthusiasts. Stay tuned for its release, as it promises to be a heartwarming and hilarious journey through the intricacies of love and life.