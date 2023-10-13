Netflix Expands Unscripted Division with Addition of Sahara Bushue

Netflix is bolstering its unscripted division with the addition of Sahara Bushue, a seasoned executive in the entertainment industry. Bushue, who previously served as the head of unscripted at Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and spent 13 years at NBC, has joined the team led Brandon Riegg as a director of unscripted series.

After consulting for the streaming giant for several months, Bushue has officially signed on to work with Netflix on a permanent basis. With her extensive background as the SVP of Alternative Development and Current at NBC, she brings a wealth of experience in producing shows such as America’s Got Talent, Ellen’s Game of Games, World of Dance, Little Big Shots, and Hollywood Game Night.

Bushue’s expertise lies in the fields of shiny-floor stage formats, social experiments, and game shows, which align with Netflix’s growing focus on these genres. Additionally, her experience in the live entertainment space will contribute to the streaming platform’s expansion into new areas.

Prior to her role at Westbrook Studios, Bushue served as the SVP and Head of Unscripted Television, where she led a diverse slate of projects, including Netflix’s African Queens and Nat Geo/Disney+’s Pole to Pole, a follow-up to Welcome to Earth.

Having worked her way up through the ranks at NBC, Bushue’s journey from the page program to becoming an SVP demonstrates her dedication to the industry and her ability to deliver high-quality content.

Netflix’s decision to recruit a seasoned executive like Sahara Bushue highlights the streaming giant’s commitment to expanding its unscripted division and producing a diverse range of compelling content.

