Netflix Reveals Massive Data Dump, But Does It Really Matter?

Netflix recently released a massive amount of data in a report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that this data dump lacks organization and meaningful analysis.

The spreadsheet includes over 18,000 titles listed in descending order based on hours watched. However, there is no way to measure viewership country or determine any kind of meaningful data analysis due to the narrow six-month time sample used. In other words, while it may be interesting to know how many hours people spent watching certain titles, this information does not provide any insight into how viewership drives Netflix’s programming decisions.

This lack of transparency has been a point of contention for writers, actors, and industry unions. During recent strikes, these unions called for more data sharing from streaming platforms. They ultimately secured bonuses for successful series in their contracts, but the data provided in this report does not shed any light on which shows meet the threshold for these bonuses.

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged the past lack of transparency but stated that the company is now more committed to sharing data. However, the information shared in this report feels like an empty public relations effort rather than a meaningful step towards transparency.

The report’s metric of “Hours Viewed” is strategically imprecise, making it difficult to compare different types of productions or determine the longevity of a show based on viewership. Additionally, Netflix’s selective sharing of data and lack of third-party verification have been criticized in the past.

While Netflix’s new data release may reveal more than before, it still falls short of providing the type of transparent information that viewers, creators, and industry stakeholders are seeking. Netflix seems to excel at managing expectations, but when it comes to data transparency, there is still much room for improvement.