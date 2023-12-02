Netflix Expands Support for Arab Women Filmmakers at Red Sea Film Festival

Netflix is making significant strides in promoting diversity and supporting emerging talent in the film industry. In a groundbreaking move, the streaming giant has partnered with the Red Sea Film Festival to acquire the feature film debut of Saudi Arabian director Fatima Al-Banawi, titled “Basma.” This thought-provoking film tackles the sensitive topic of mental illness within Saudi society.

Set in Jeddah, the vibrant coastal city on the Red Sea’s eastern shore, where the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival is currently taking place, “Basma” follows the story of a 26-year-old woman who returns home from the U.S. to care for her father. Portrayed Al-Banawi herself, the protagonist is faced with the challenging task of navigating her father’s deteriorating mental health, all while grappling with her own journey of self-discovery.

Al-Banawi, who holds a psychology degree and a masters in theological studies from Harvard, is a multi-talented artist. Not only does she write and direct “Basma,” but she also shines on-screen with her compelling performance. This film marks a significant milestone in her career, following her breakout role in “Barakah Meets Barakah,” a critically acclaimed 2016 comedy that garnered international attention.

“Basma” is a collaborative effort between Al-Banawi’s production company, Alf Wad, and the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation. The film is produced Mohamed Hefzy, a prominent Egyptian producer and screenwriter known for his work on “Amira” and spearheads the renowned Film Clinic production company. Netflix has secured global distribution rights for “Basma,” ensuring that audiences worldwide will have an opportunity to engage with this poignant and thought-provoking film. Look out for its release on the streaming platform in 2024.

Netflix’s commitment to championing diverse voices extends beyond “Basma.” For the second consecutive year, the streaming giant is at the Red Sea Film Festival with its “Because She Created” initiative. This program is designed to spotlight and support talented young women filmmakers in the Arab world who are pushing boundaries and telling groundbreaking stories.

Joining Al-Banawi in this initiative are Saudi-American talent Adwa Bader, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming Saudi film “Naga,” and Haya Abdelsalam, the lead and creative producer of Netflix’s Kuwaiti series “Devil’s Advocate.” The “Because She Created” lineup represents a powerful collective of female voices seeking to challenge societal norms and create impactful storytelling experiences.

Netflix’s partnership with the Red Sea Film Festival underscores the streaming platform’s commitment to fostering creative diversity and amplifying underrepresented voices in the film industry. By providing a platform for talented Arab women filmmakers, Netflix is championing a new wave of storytelling that creates opportunities for marginalized communities to be seen and heard.

