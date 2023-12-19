Netflix Wins Battle Over “Cuties” Child Pornography Charges

Netflix has secured a significant victory in the legal battle over the French film, “Cuties,” after an appeals court in Texas blocked charges of child pornography against the streaming giant. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s injunction, effectively placing the prosecution on hold indefinitely.

Directed Maïmouna Doucouré, “Cuties” was released in September 2020 and follows the story of an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant named Amy as she navigates her identity in Paris joining an adolescent dance group. The film explores themes of coming-of-age, as Amy imitates sexualized behavior in an effort to fit in.

Upon its release, “Cuties” sparked outrage and criticism for its portrayal of young girls in various sexualized scenes. However, the film does not contain explicit nudity or sex scenes. Netflix defended the film, stating that it serves as a social commentary against the sexualization of young children.

The indictment against Netflix was brought Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin, who initially accused the streaming platform of promoting lewd visual material depicting a child. Babin later dropped the “lewd” charge and replaced it with four new indictments, accusing Netflix of distributing child pornography.

Netflix challenged the charges in federal court, arguing that Babin had acted in bad faith and had no chance of convicting the company. In November 2022, a federal judge ruled in favor of Netflix, issuing an injunction and stating that he was unconvinced “Cuties” contained child pornography.

Despite the controversy and legal proceedings surrounding “Cuties,” the film remains available on Netflix. The case highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the depiction of children in media and the boundaries of artistic expression.