Streaming enthusiasts around the world experienced a surprising setback on Monday when they were unable to access their beloved Netflix shows. This unexpected interruption came in the form of a cryptic error message labeled “tvq-pb-101.” The incident caused a temporary pause in the global binge-watching extravaganza, leaving many users feeling bewildered and disappointed. Although the disruption lasted for nearly three hours, it felt like an eternity to devoted Netflix subscribers.

According to reports from The Verge, the outage began at approximately 5 pm ET and persisted until around 8 pm ET when it was finally resolved. This unusually prolonged disruption caught the attention of users, as Netflix has generally been known for its smooth and uninterrupted streaming service.

What made this glitch particularly frustrating was its inconsistent manifestation. Users across different locations experienced varying degrees of trouble. While some were able to continue streaming their favorite shows without any issues, others were continuously confronted with the troublesome “tvq-pb-101” error message. This inconsistency only added to the uncertainty and annoyance of those affected.

To make matters worse, Netflix’s status page initially failed to acknowledge the ongoing disruption, leaving users in the dark for a significant period of time. It took a couple of hours before the streaming service finally acknowledged the issue, reluctantly changing their status page from the usual green checkmark to a more truthful acknowledgment of the problem. Eventually, the green checkmark reappeared, signifying the restoration of normal service.

Although this temporary interruption caused frustration among users, Netflix’s popularity and extensive subscriber base remain largely unaffected. The glitch serves as a reminder that even the most reliable and technologically advanced platforms can experience unforeseen setbacks. As users anxiously awaited the return of their favorite shows, it became clear that the world of digital entertainment, while thrilling and convenient, is not entirely immune to technical challenges.