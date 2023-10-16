Netflix Considered Developing New Entry in Grand Theft Auto Series

Netflix has reportedly considered developing a new entry in the popular video game series, Grand Theft Auto. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the streaming giant discussed plans to release a game within the action-adventure series through a licensing deal with Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

Since the release of Grand Theft Auto V several years ago, fans have eagerly anticipated news about the next installment in the franchise. While the next entry has yet to be officially announced, rumors suggest that it will surpass the visual quality of Rockstar’s most recent game, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The rumored improvements in Grand Theft Auto 6 include advancements in water and vehicle physics, a physically simulated lighting system, a better weather system, and more. Despite Netflix’s potential involvement, it is likely that the game would have been a minor title, considering the company’s lack of experience in developing AAA games.

While Netflix’s entry into the gaming industry has been met with anticipation, it remains to be seen how successful the streaming giant will be in this new venture. However, with its extensive reach and subscriber base, Netflix could potentially bring a new perspective to established franchises like Grand Theft Auto.

As of now, there is no official release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, but it is expected to launch no later than March 2025. Fans will have to wait for further updates on the game, but in the meantime, Netflix’s foray into the gaming industry continues to be an exciting prospect.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal