New Mayor Takes the Helm in Oceanport Amidst Exciting Opportunities and Challenges

The residents of Oceanport have elected Thomas J. Tvrdik as their new mayor, fulfilling a childhood dream that first sparked when he was just 8 years old. Tvrdik’s journey from playing in Paul Van Brunt’s backyard to becoming the mayor of Oceanport has been a remarkable one.

With deep roots in the community, Tvrdik grew up in Oceanport and attended the local public school system. Graduating from Shore Regional High School in 1997, he went on to serve on the Planning Board and Borough Council. Tvrdik also works as a real estate agent at ReMax and is a private contractor.

Taking office on January 1st, Tvrdik is stepping into the role of mayor during a critical time for Oceanport. The future of the borough hinges on the decisions made the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, Netflix, and Monmouth Park.

Netflix has plans to build 12 sound studios for television and film production in Eatontown and Oceanport, marking a major milestone in the redevelopment of Fort Monmouth. Additionally, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association is working on a plan to create a revenue stream and ensure the survival of Monmouth Park through the development of age-restricted housing and a hotel.

“These are far our biggest challenges,” Tvrdik said. He expressed confidence in the current council, highlighting its balance and unity. Tvrdik also acknowledged the support and guidance he can seek from past mayors, such as Jay Coffey and Tom Cavanagh.

Coffey, the outgoing mayor, emphasized the importance of Tvrdik’s role in bringing the Netflix project to fruition. He believes that securing a large commercial tax base through this venture will be a significant achievement for Oceanport.

As Tvrdik embarks on his mayoral term, he is determined to tackle these challenges head-on. His election is a testament to the confidence and support he has from the people of Oceanport, and he is eager to make a positive impact on the borough’s future.

While the road ahead may be challenging, Oceanport’s new mayor is driven a strong commitment to the community and a desire to solve problems and improve the lives of its residents. With his passion and dedication, Tvrdik is poised to lead Oceanport into a new era of growth and prosperity.