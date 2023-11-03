New Netflix Production Facility in New Jersey Set to Transform Film Industry

Netflix’s upcoming production facility in New Jersey is set to revolutionize the state’s film and television industry. With a commitment of nearly $1 billion in capital investments, this state-of-the-art facility will be the largest project in the history of Fort Monmouth.

The impact of Netflix’s investment will extend beyond the creation of jobs and the infusion of millions of dollars into the local economy. This project signifies a renewed hope for Fort Monmouth, which has faced economic decline and disinvestment since its closure over a decade ago. Instead of being a painful reminder of the past, the revitalization of Fort Monmouth will become a symbol of economic growth and opportunity.

The construction of the facility will provide thousands of jobs for construction workers, laborers, electricians, and more. Once completed, the facility will employ the hard-working members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), who will be responsible for bringing the words written on paper to life.

The new production facility will feature 12 state-of-the-art soundstages, comprising over 500,000 square feet of new development. In addition to these soundstages, existing structures will be repurposed for studio backlots, office space, and other production-related activities. The project is expected to create thousands of union jobs, including over 3,500 construction-related jobs and more than 1,500 permanent production jobs.

Governor Phil Murphy, who signed the minutes of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority meeting to jump-start the project, emphasized the significance of Netflix’s investment in the state’s film industry. He expressed his excitement for the transformation of the historic space into a world-class production facility.

