Netflix Seeks Associate for Music Licensing Team in Los Angeles

Netflix is looking for an Associate to join their Music Licensing Team in Los Angeles. This position offers a unique opportunity to have an impact across all functions of the team while providing general administrative support. The successful candidate will be a team player with a passion for music, who can handle diverse responsibilities with grace and enthusiasm.

Responsibilities for this role include general music clearance and licensing support, management of business-critical systems and databases, music contract administration, and general team administrative support. The Associate will also collaborate with the Music Data, Tech & Rights Team to identify gaps and inefficiencies in systems and implement innovative solutions.

To be considered for this position, candidates should have at least 5 years of administrative support experience, preferably in a studio, music, or entertainment company. Knowledge of basic music rights and common industry resources is required, and familiarity with cloud-based document and database systems is a plus. The ideal candidate will have strong communication skills, exceptional organizational abilities, and the ability to work independently on multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Netflix offers a competitive compensation structure consisting of an annual salary, with the ability for employees to choose the percentage of salary versus stock options. The salary range for this role is $58,000 – $230,000. Additionally, Netflix provides comprehensive benefits including health plans, retirement plans, disability programs, paid time off, and more.

If you are a self-motivated and passionate individual with a love for music and a desire to be part of a dynamic team, apply now to join Netflix’s Music Licensing Team in Los Angeles.