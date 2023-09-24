“Made You Look” Documentary on Knoedler Gallery Art Scandal to Be Adapted into a Book

The hit Netflix documentary “Made You Look,” which delves into the infamous Knoedler gallery art scandal, is set to be transformed into a book, according to exclusive information obtained Page Six. Director Barry Avrich will be releasing the book in 2025 through Post Hill Press.

Expanding on the investigative work showcased in Avrich’s 2020 film, the forthcoming book will provide fresh evidence and insider accounts of how an eccentric art dealer, a master forger, and two con artists managed to deceive the art world for over a decade. Notably, billionaire collectors, museums, the media, and even appraisers fell victim to forged works purportedly created renowned artists such as Robert Motherwell, Pollock, and Rothko, all of which were actually produced in a garage in Queens.

Avrich describes the book as a combination of the TV series “Succession,” “Billions,” and the film “Catch Me If You Can,” but asserts that all events presented are entirely true. He also notes that audiences have an appetite for crime stories, and readers will no doubt be captivated the twists and turns of this truly bizarre and thrilling fraud.

In addition to the book adaptation, a feature film based on the documentary is also currently in development. The documentary uncovers how gallery director Ann Freedman was involved in the sale of a series of forged paintings, including works falsely attributed to artist Mark Rothko.

Post Hill Press, known for publishing notable titles such as “Laptop From Hell” Miranda Devine and “The Gift of Failure” Dan Bongino, will be publishing Avrich’s upcoming book. The book deal was arranged agent Steven Fisher, based in Los Angeles, and Anthony Ziccardi will serve as the publisher for Post Hill Press.

Sources: Page Six