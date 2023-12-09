Netflix’s Co-CEOs Receive Multi-Million Dollar Compensation Packages in 2024

Netflix’s board has announced that co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters will be receiving compensation packages worth $40 million each in 2024. This decision comes after the board faced significant backlash from shareholders over a proposed more generous deal earlier this year.

In response to the criticism, Netflix acknowledged the need for changes in its executive compensation model and stated that it plans to adopt a more conventional approach in 2024. The company emphasized that its compensation plan will be based on pay for performance.

The $40 million payout, although substantial, is lower than the approximately $51.1 million that former co-CEO Reed Hastings received in 2022. Sarandos’ revised 2024 package represents a decrease from his reported $50.3 million compensation in 2022, while it signifies a significant increase for Peters, who earned $28.1 million in 2022 before taking over from Hastings.

Hastings, who stepped down as joint CEO earlier this year, will continue to serve as executive chairman and will receive an annual salary of $100,000, with a total compensation of $1 million in 2024.

The board’s compensation committee made several key changes to the structure of the 2024 payments, including the elimination of the all-cash option. This decision was made in response to shareholder concerns that executives could choose exclusively cash compensation. Executives will still have the flexibility to choose their desired ratio of cash salary to stock options.

Additionally, Netflix’s CFO, Spencer Neumann, is set to receive a total compensation of $15 million, while David Hyman, the chief legal officer and secretary, will earn $11 million. Both Neumann and Hyman will have a fixed salary of $1.5 million.

To align with shareholder expectations, the board committee also approved grants of both time-based restricted stock unit awards and performance-based stock awards for the executives.

While Netflix continues to navigate challenges within the industry, including strikes and other disruptions, the company remains committed to addressing shareholder concerns and ensuring that its executive compensation aligns with performance and market expectations.