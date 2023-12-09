Netflix Board Approves $40 Million Compensation Packages for Co-CEOs

Netflix’s board has given its approval for co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters to receive $40 million compensation packages, as revealed in a recent SEC filing. These packages include newly fixed base salaries of $3 million per year. However, this decision comes after significant pushback from shareholders, resulting in changes to the executive pay model.

Acknowledging the lack of support for their current executive compensation model, Netflix stated in its third-quarter earnings statement that they plan to make substantial changes for 2024, moving towards a more conventional approach. The streaming giant emphasized that their executive compensation plan would continue to be based on pay for performance.

In the midst of the strikes the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) over the summer, shareholders resisted a more generous deal, leading to revisions in the executive pay model. The WGA expressed its disapproval of the proposed $166 million package, urging Netflix’s board to address the writers’ strike rather than increasing executive pay.

While the approved $40 million payouts are substantial, they are lower than the approximately $51.1 million that former co-CEO Reed Hastings received in total compensation in 2022. Sarandos’ revised 2024 package has also decreased from the reported $50.3 million in 2022, while Peters sees a significant increase from his 2022 compensation of $28.1 million.

Hastings, who stepped down as joint CEO in January, continues to serve as executive chairman, receiving an annual payment of $100,000, with total compensation of $1 million for 2024.

The board’s compensation committee has made several key changes to the structure of the 2024 payments, including the elimination of the all-cash option. Executives can still choose their preferred ratio of cash salary to stock options, but the committee made the decision to address shareholder concerns about executives solely opting for cash compensation.

Additionally, Netflix’s CFO, Spencer Neumann, will receive a total compensation of $15 million, while David Hyman, chief legal officer and secretary, will earn $11 million. Both Neumann and Hyman will have an annual salary of $1.5 million.

The board committee has also approved grants of a balanced mix of time-based restricted stock unit awards and performance-based stock awards for the executives.