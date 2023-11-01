New Ways to Save on Streaming Services

Streaming services have become an increasingly popular form of entertainment, providing a convenient and affordable way to enjoy a wide range of TV shows and movies. However, as streaming giants like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video continue to raise their prices, many consumers find themselves faced with the dilemma of how to save money while still enjoying their favorite content.

The recent price hikes from streaming services have undoubtedly made a dent in people’s wallets. According to a Finder survey, two-thirds of Australians have at least one subscription and spend an average of $45 a month on streaming services, adding up to $540 over the year. With prices on the rise, it’s no wonder that one in three Aussies have cancelled streaming services in the past six months in an effort to save money.

So, what can consumers do to offset these increasing costs? Here are some fresh tips and tricks to help you save on your streaming subscriptions:

1. Evaluate Your Subscriptions: Take some time to review the streaming services you are subscribed to and assess whether you are utilizing all of them. Cancel any subscriptions that you rarely use or no longer need.

2. Opt for Standard Tiers: Consider downgrading your subscription to a lower tier that offers fewer features but comes at a lower cost. Moving from a premium to a standard tier can help save you money while still providing access to a wide range of content.

3. Share with Others: If you have friends or family members who are interested in the same streaming service, consider sharing the cost of the subscription creating a shared account. This can significantly reduce your monthly expenses.

4. Cycle through Subscriptions: Instead of subscribing to multiple services simultaneously, rotate your subscriptions on a monthly basis based on the content you want to watch. This allows you to enjoy a variety of shows and movies while only paying for one service at a time.

By implementing these strategies, you can effectively manage your streaming expenses and continue to enjoy your favorite content without breaking the bank. Remember, it’s essential to regularly reassess your subscriptions and make any necessary adjustments to ensure you’re getting the most value for your money.

FAQ:

1. How much do Australians spend on streaming services?

According to a Finder survey, Australians spend an average of $45 a month on streaming services, amounting to $540 over the year.

2. How can I save money on streaming services?

To save money on streaming services, you can evaluate your subscriptions, opt for lower-tier plans, share accounts with others, and cycle through subscriptions based on your content preferences. These strategies can help you reduce expenses while still enjoying a variety of shows and movies.