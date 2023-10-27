New Video Streaming Price Increases: What You Need to Know

Streaming giants Netflix, Amazon, and Apple have all recently announced price hikes for their video streaming services, which are sure to impact consumers. While the core fact remains that prices have increased, each platform has its own unique approach to these changes. Let’s dive into the details and understand what this means for viewers.

Netflix: The popular streaming platform has raised prices on its ad-free plans up to 20 percent. While the pricing for the ad-tier service and standard plan remains the same, the ad-free basic and premium plans now cost $11.99 and $22.99 per month, respectively. During an earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters highlighted that the increased revenue from these price hikes will be wisely invested to enhance member experience.

Apple TV+: Apple’s subscription-based streaming service, Apple TV+, has also got a price bump. While it will continue to provide an ad-free experience, the monthly cost has increased from $6.99 to $9.99. Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One bundles have also witnessed price increases, impacting video game enthusiasts and news readers alike.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon is taking a slightly different approach. Currently ad-free with a regular Prime membership, Prime Video will introduce ads default in the U.S. starting in 2024. Customers who wish to skip ads will need to pay an additional $2.99 per month on top of their existing $14.99 Prime membership. However, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy assured users that Prime Video will have significantly fewer ads compared to traditional TV or other streaming providers.

With these price hikes, video streaming has become more expensive for those seeking an ad-free experience, signaling the platforms’ intentions to monetize through advertisements. Customers will need to decide whether the added features and content justify the increased costs.

FAQ:

Q: Will prices increase for all video streaming services?

A: The recent price hikes primarily affect Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video. It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the pricing plans of your preferred streaming platforms.

Q: Are there any benefits to the increased prices?

A: While the price increases may be a disappointment for some consumers, streaming platforms often reinvest the additional revenue into improving their services, such as creating exclusive content and enhancing user experience.

Q: When will the new prices take effect?

A: The new prices for Apple TV+ and Apple’s other subscription services have already come into effect. For Netflix, new subscribers will see the increased prices immediately, while existing customers will be transitioned to the new pricing 30 days after the announcement. Amazon’s price changes for Prime Video will begin in 2024.