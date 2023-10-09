“The Crown” Season 6 Release Dates Announced: A Conclusion to the Royal Family Saga

Netflix has revealed that the highly anticipated sixth and final season of the acclaimed series “The Crown” will be released in two parts. The first four episodes will premiere on November 16, followed the remaining six episodes on December 16. This season will cover events from 1997 to 2005, delving into the captivating story of the British Royal Family.

The initial quartet of episodes in November will focus on the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, tragically ending with their fatal car accident on August 31, 1997. Elizabeth Debicki, who received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal, will reprise her role as Princess Diana, while Dominic West takes on the role of Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton continues her impressive portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret. Other returning cast members include Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi. Additionally, Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards make their debuts as adolescent Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.

In the concluding episodes in December, the focus will shift to Prince William as he attempts to reintegrate into life at Eton following his mother’s death, while the monarchy grapples with public opinion. Queen Elizabeth reflects on the future of the monarchy, including the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, portrayed Olivia Williams, and the beginning of a new royal fairytale with William and Kate Middleton. Ed McVey takes on the role of adult William and Luther Ford portrays Prince Harry, while Meg Bellamy plays Kate Middleton.

“The Crown” has been an awards juggernaut since its premiere in 2016. With 69 Emmy nominations and 21 wins, it has consistently received critical acclaim. The series has also received numerous BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations and victories. As the final chapter of “The Crown,” the sixth season will bring the saga to a conclusion after a total of 60 hours of television, with 10 episodes per season.

Stay tuned for the highly awaited release of “The Crown” Season 6, as viewers delve deeper into the captivating world of the British Royal Family.

