Rising Impact Anime Coming Soon with Two Seasons

Netflix has officially announced the release of the highly anticipated Rising Impact anime, which is based on Nakaba Suzuki’s popular manga series. The announcement came with a teaser trailer and a captivating key visual, creating excitement among fans.

The Rising Impact anime will be released in two seasons, with season 1 premiering in June 2024 and season 2 following in August 2024. Although a specific release date has not been announced yet, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates.

The teaser trailer introduces the main characters, including Gawain Nanaumi, Lancelot Norman, Kiria Nishino, Yumiko Koizumi, Liebel, and others. The video clip also provides a sneak peek into their character voices, building anticipation for the upcoming anime.

Directed Hitoshi Nanba and produced Lay-Duce Studios, the Rising Impact anime promises to bring the thrilling sports-themed narrative to life. Michihiro Tsuchiya is responsible for the scripts, while Kiyotaka Oshimaya designs the characters. The music for the anime will be composed Masaru Yokoyama.

A star-studded cast has been assembled for the anime adaptation, with Misaki Kuno lending her voice to Gawain Nanaumi and Yumiri Hanamori voicing Lancelot Norman. Other cast members include Yo Taichi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Kaede Hondo, Yuto Uemura, Yumi Uchiyama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Eiji Takamoto, and Katsuyuki Konishi.

The story revolves around Gawain Nanaumi, a young boy who discovers a passion for golf after meeting professional golfer Kiria Nishino. With Kiria’s guidance, Gawain enrolls at the prestigious Camelot Academy to pursue his dream of becoming a professional golfer.

Anime enthusiasts and fans of the original manga are eagerly anticipating the release of the Rising Impact anime. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared for a thrilling sports anime experience in 2024.