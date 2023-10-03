Netflix Confirms Return of Hit LGBTQ+ Series “Heartstopper” for Season 3

Netflix has officially announced the highly-anticipated return of the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age romance series, “Heartstopper,” for a third season. Following the immense success of its first two seasons, with the most recent one released in August, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment.

While Netflix hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming season, they excitedly stated, “Heartstopper season 3 is now in production!!!” This announcement has sparked great enthusiasm among fans who took to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to express their excitement.

One fan tweeted, “This is so exciting, I can’t wait!!” Another fan exclaimed, “Best news ever!!!” The show has captured the hearts of many, evident in the overwhelming positive responses from viewers eagerly anticipating the return of their beloved series.

“Heartstopper” revolves around the story of Nick and Charlie, a couple that became a fan favorite during the first two seasons. Their deep connection and the will-they-won’t-they dynamic kept audiences hooked. However, it was revealed in August the show’s creator, Alice Oseman, that Ben, portrayed Sebastian Croft, won’t be making a comeback for the third season.

The season 2 finale saw Ben making a significant decision, bidding farewell to Truham at the Lambert LGBT art show, leaving Charlie with a sense of closure. While fans will miss Ben’s presence, the upcoming season will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and representation.

