The Crown Season 5: Final Chapter of Netflix’s Royal Drama to Premiere in November

Netflix’s popular royal drama series, “The Crown,” will air its final season starting on November 16. The season will be divided into two parts, with the first part releasing next month and the second part on December 14. The upcoming season will feature Imelda Staunton as the latest actor to portray Queen Elizabeth II, along with glimpses of previous actresses Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

In a teaser trailer released Netflix, Foy reflects on the symbolism of the crown, saying it represents permanence, something that defines a person rather than their actions. Colman speaks about the sacrifices that are inherent in the lives of the royals, emphasizing that it is a duty rather than a choice. Staunton raises questions about the life she set aside to fulfill her royal duties.

Unlike the previous seasons, which covered significant events in Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the final season will span the years 1997 to 2005. The first half of the season will focus on the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before their tragic deaths in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Princess Diana, and Khalid Abdalla will portray Dodi Fayed. The second half of the season will explore Prince William’s return to Eton after his mother’s death, the queen’s Golden Jubilee celebration, the future of the monarchy after Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla, and the relationship between William and Kate Middleton.

The cast also includes Dominic West as Prince Charles, Johnathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey as Prince William, and Fflyn Edwards and Luther Ford as Prince Harry. “The Crown” season 5 promises to captivate audiences with its portrayal of the royal family during this significant period.

Sources:

– Entertainment Tonight

– CNN