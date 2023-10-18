Netflix Announces Price Increases for Premium Subscription Plans

Netflix has revealed that it will be increasing prices for its premium subscription plans. As of Wednesday, the premium advertising-free plan will be raised $3 to $22.99 per month, and the one-stream basic plan will see a $2 price hike to $11.99. However, the company’s other plans, including the ad-supported platform, will remain unchanged.

These price increases will affect customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision comes after Netflix experienced stronger than expected customer growth in the third quarter due to efforts to limit password sharing.

During the same period last year, Netflix added 2.4 million new accounts, whereas in the third quarter of 2023, the company added a staggering 8.8 million subscribers. Netflix attributes this growth to the value it provides to its members and the competitive pricing of its plans.

Despite the price hikes, Netflix remains optimistic about its prospects and the future of entertainment. The company believes that streaming has revolutionized the industry offering increased convenience, choice, and control for consumers, as well as expanding audiences and creating additional value for older titles.

As of the end of the third quarter, Netflix had 247.15 million paid subscribers, a growth of 10.8% from the previous year. The news of the price increases resulted in a 12% surge in the company’s stock during after-hours trading.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to adjust its subscription prices reflects its ongoing efforts to provide quality entertainment and adapt to the evolving landscape of the streaming industry.

Source: The Wall Street Journal