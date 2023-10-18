Netflix Raises Prices on Certain Plans in the US, UK, and France

Netflix has recently announced an increase in prices for certain plans in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. In a note to shareholders, the streaming service explained that although they had paused price increases during the rollout of paid sharing, they occasionally ask members to pay a bit more as they deliver more value.

In the US, the prices for Netflix with ads and the standard plan will remain the same at $6.99 and $15.49, respectively. However, the basic plan will now cost $11.99, and the premium plan will be priced at $22.99. According to Netflix, even with these price adjustments, their starting price of $6.99 per month in the US is still competitive compared to other streaming platforms and much less than the average price of a movie ticket.

In the UK and France, the prices for Netflix with ads and the standard plan will also remain unchanged. The basic plan in the UK will be £7.99, while in France, it will be 10.99€. The premium plans will be priced at £17.99 and 19.99€ in the UK and France, respectively.

Netflix attributes the price increase to the opportunities that streaming has provided over the past few years. They believe that sustaining this cycle and partnering with the best creators, they can continue to deliver excellent content to their members and build a more valuable business.

It is worth noting that Netflix recently implemented measures to crack down on password sharing, charging an additional $7.99 per month for an extra member on an account. The company reported that this plan has been rolled out in all regions and has had a positive impact on full-paying memberships.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to raise prices on certain plans reflects their commitment to providing quality entertainment and investing in their content library. While there may be a slight increase in costs for some subscribers, Netflix believes it will contribute to a better streaming experience in the long run.

