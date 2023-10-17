Netflix Announces Plans for Immersive Physical Stores

Netflix has unveiled plans to open physical stores, known as “Netflix House,” where fans can fully immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite shows and movies. The stores will provide a range of products based on popular Netflix properties like Stranger Things and Squid Games, as well as themed food and interactive experiences such as a Squid Games obstacle course. The first two Netflix House locations will debut in the United States in 2025, with global expansion to follow.

This move is a natural progression for Netflix, as the streaming giant has previously offered temporary pop-up experiences, including Bridgerton balls and a Stranger Things exhibit and store. Last year, Netflix even transformed L.A.’s iconic Grove shopping mall into an immersive retail experience.

Greg Lombardo, Head of Live Experiences at Netflix, expressed excitement about bringing the beloved shows and stories to life for fans. He stated, “Celebrating our fans and giving them the opportunity to put themselves in the world of the stories they love is at the heart of what we do.”

These physical stores provide Netflix with a new stream of revenue as subscriber growth begins to plateau. In addition to the immersive retail experiences, Netflix has implemented other strategies to maintain their standing as the most popular streaming service. They cracked down on password sharing introducing an ad-supported subscription tier, offering a cheaper option for users who previously shared accounts. They have also dabbled in live events, although they have faced technical issues in the past.

Netflix continuously strives to stand out from other streaming sites and create unique experiences for their viewers. By diving into the physical retail space, they hope to bring the magic of their shows and movies to life and offer fans an exciting way to engage with their favorite content.

Source: Original article based on information from Bloomberg and IGN