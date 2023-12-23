Captains of the World: A Deeper Look into the 2022 World Cup

Summary: Netflix is set to release a new docuseries titled “Captains of the World,” which provides exclusive access to all 32 teams that participated in the thrilling 2022 World Cup. This series follows the successful “Captains” series released last year. The popularity of sports documentaries focusing on specific clubs and tournaments continues to rise, with Netflix embracing the opportunity to share these stories on a global scale.

Football fans rejoice as Netflix gives them a front-row seat to some of the most exciting journeys from last year’s World Cup in the upcoming docuseries, “Captains of the World.” From Morocco’s inspiring run to Argentina’s historic victory, viewers will get an exclusive glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments and candid words of some of football’s biggest names. This eagerly anticipated series drops just in time for a thrilling New Year’s Eve viewing experience.

Sports documentaries have gained widespread popularity in recent years, and Netflix is at the forefront of providing captivating content on a global scale. The streaming platform has previously released a docuseries on the US Women’s National Team’s journey to the 2023 World Cup, further showcasing their dedication to showcasing the inner workings of elite nations in the world of football.

With “Captains of the World,” fans not only have the chance to relive the excitement and drama of the historic tournament, but they will also gain valuable insight into the inner workings and strategies of some of football’s most elite nations. Netflix’s commitment to providing this level of access is a testament to the evolving landscape of sports documentaries, where fans are now able to delve into the intricate details that were once only accessible to a select few.

As the new year commences, what better way to celebrate than revisiting the thrilling moments of the 2022 World Cup, including the iconic trophy lift none other than Lionel Messi. Make sure to mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the captivating world of “Captains of the World.” This series promises to leave a lasting impression on football enthusiasts across the globe, and maybe even find its way into your Letterboxd 2023 stats.