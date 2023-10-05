Netflix Announces List of Shows Getting Removed in November: Complete List

Netflix has revealed the full list of shows and movies that will be leaving its streaming platform in November. This includes a range of family-friendly movies, TV shows, and animated series.

Some of the notable titles leaving Netflix next month include “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003), “Bee Movie” (2007), “Cliffhanger” (1993), “Collateral” (2004), “Coming to America” (1988), “Conan the Barbarian” (1982), and “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” (2017).

Fans of the “Fast & Furious” franchise will have to bid farewell to “Fast Five” (2011), “Fast & Furious” (2009), “The Fast and the Furious” (2001), and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006). Comedy lovers will also be saying goodbye to classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986) and “Liar Liar” (1997).

Several Nickelodeon shows, including “Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie” (2017), “Jinxed” (2013), “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (2016), “The Thundermans” (Seasons 1-2), “Victorious” (Seasons 1-2), and “The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery” (2015) will also be removed from Netflix.

While it’s always disappointing to see beloved shows and movies leave a streaming platform, it’s important to remember that licensing agreements and content availability continually change.

If you’re a fan of any of these titles, now is the time to catch up or re-watch them before they disappear from Netflix. And if you haven’t seen them yet, November is your last chance to enjoy these films and shows on the platform.

Source: Netflix

