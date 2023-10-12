Netflix Animation Unit Enters Restructuring Phase, Cancels Two Projects

Netflix’s animation unit has announced its entry into a restructuring phase, leading to the cancellation of two projects that were in the pre-production stage. Although the streaming giant has not specified how many jobs will be cut, it is expected that layoffs will occur in the coming weeks.

This move is in line with Netflix’s plan to reduce expenses $300 million this year. The company has asked its employees to be cautious with expenditures, including hiring, but had previously stated that no positions would be cut.

The restructuring is part of the long-term strategy put in place Karen Toliver, the vice president of the animation unit, since her arrival in 2022. While implementing changes, Toliver aims to maintain a robust slate of premiere offerings. As a means to achieve this, Netflix is exploring an outsourcing model, wherein some projects would be offered to external production companies. While specific plans and partner names have not been disclosed, it is clear that these outsourced productions will still premiere on the Netflix platform.

Among the projects that have been temporarily canceled is “Tunga,” a production based on the mythology of the Shona culture of Zimbabwe. “Tunga” follows the story of a young girl who embarks on a quest to save her tribe from a drought summoning rain through ancient spirits. The other canceled project, “Escape From Beverly Hills,” had not been formally announced until now.

This restructuring comes at a time when the entire entertainment industry is facing a crisis. Several companies, including DreamWorks Animation, Amazon, and Epic Games, have announced job cuts in recent months. Additionally, the film and TV industry, due to strikes and other factors, has lost a significant number of jobs.

