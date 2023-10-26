TikTok Sensation Matt Rife Takes the Stage with His Netflix Special: A 12-Year Journey

Matt Rife, the TikTok star with a whopping 16.7 million followers and over 5 billion views, is set to make his debut on Netflix with his highly anticipated special, “Natural Selection.” Deadline reported that the special is scheduled to premiere on November 15, showcasing Rife’s unique brand of comedy to a global audience.

Rife’s rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. He recently embarked on his ProbleMATTic World Tour, which sold a staggering 600,000 tickets in just 48 hours. The tour’s trailer even featured celebrity power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, further propelling Rife’s popularity.

Before his world tour, Rife demonstrated his talent as a self-produced comedian with two specials, “Only Fans” and “Matthew Steven Rife.” “Only Fans,” which can be found on YouTube and has amassed an impressive 9.8 million views, serves as a testament to Rife’s ability to captivate audiences.

Filmed at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C., “Natural Selection” holds a special place in Rife’s heart. As a comedian who gained prominence on TikTok during the pandemic, this special represents a culmination of 12 years of hard work and dedication to his craft.

Rife acknowledges that the traditional path to success in comedy has evolved significantly in recent years. He emphasizes the importance and power of social media in carving out a niche in the entertainment industry. Speaking about his Netflix special, Rife shared, “The first half of it is so silly and ridiculous and fun, and the second half is some stuff I actually got to pour some thought into.” This diverse combination promises to deliver a memorable experience for viewers, blending humor with insightful and thought-provoking content.

Get ready to laugh, think, and immerse yourself in Rife’s most fun-filled hour yet. With “Natural Selection,” he aims to cater to a wide range of audiences, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

