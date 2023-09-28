Netflix Announces New Originals for Preschoolers

Netflix has exciting news for preschool viewers, with the announcement of new original series and continuations of fan-favorite shows. The streaming platform has revealed the premiere date and trailer for its first CoComelon original series, titled CoComelon Lane. The show, produced in partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, will consist of nine 21-minute episodes and will debut globally on November 17th. CoComelon Lane will provide a dialogue-driven experience for viewers, as it introduces a new format where the character JJ speaks directly to the audience.

In addition to CoComelon Lane, Netflix has ordered additional episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse, extending the popular series to a total of 100 episodes. The show, created Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, has been a hit among preschool viewers for its interactive and imaginative storytelling. The new episodes promise to introduce new rooms in the Dollhouse, along with new characters, adventures, and opportunities for learning and growth.

Netflix is also expanding its preschool programming with three new series set in familiar worlds. Hot Wheels Let’s Race, Dee & Friends in Oz, and Mighty MonsterWheelies will be joining the lineup in 2024. These shows will be based on established intellectual properties, incorporating beloved characters and themes into engaging storytelling for young audiences.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race will bring the thrilling world of racing to life, featuring a new generation of characters navigating races, contests, and challenges. Dee & Friends in Oz is a musical fantasy adventure centered around a young girl who discovers the magical land of Oz, while Mighty MonsterWheelies combines adorable hearts with vehicles, as half-monster, half-truck heroes protect the city of MotorVania.

These new additions to Netflix’s preschool programming aim to provide young viewers with engaging and educational content. The streaming platform recognizes the significance of familiar characters and stories in capturing the attention and imagination of young children. With these new series, Netflix aims to entertain, inspire, and teach through interactive storytelling and captivating adventures.

Sources:

– “Netflix Sets 2024 Slates as Part of Ongoing Push Into Branded IP for Kids and Family” – The Hollywood Reporter (thathollywoodreporter.com)

– “Netflix Sets CoComelon Original Series, Greenlights New Shows From Hot Wheels, Oz and Universal Monsters” – Animation Magazine (animationmagazine.net)