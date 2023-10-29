New Exclusive Partnership: Football Manager 2024 Mobile Launches Exclusively on Netflix

Football Manager fans, get ready for a new and exciting development in the world of virtual football management. The highly anticipated Football Manager 2024 is set to launch next month, and there’s an unexpected twist – the mobile version of the game will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers.

This groundbreaking partnership between Netflix and Football Manager aims to expand the game’s reach and attract new players. Netflix, known for its popular streaming service, has been making strides to bring gaming content to its subscribers, and this collaboration with Football Manager 2024 is a significant step forward.

Existing Netflix members will have the opportunity to download Football Manager 2024 Mobile directly from the Netflix mobile app upon its release. The game will be easily accessible through the dedicated Games row on Apple devices and the Games tab on Android devices.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will Football Manager 2024 Mobile be available on Google Play and App Store?

A: Yes, the game will be accessible on both platforms. However, players will require a Netflix account and membership to log in and play the game.

Q: How can I play Football Manager 2024 Mobile if I don’t have a Netflix account?

A: If you don’t currently have a Netflix account, you can sign up for a new membership directly from the game’s loading screen, which will prompt you to enter your account details.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile will mark the 20th entry in the long-running franchise, and it will be the first title to launch in Japan. As a special tribute to the Japanese market, the game will also feature the Japanese language for the first time. This exciting debut coupled with the game’s availability to Netflix’s vast global audience will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth of Football Manager’s dedicated player base.

In addition to the exclusive Netflix partnership, Football Manager 2024 promises to bring a host of new features to enhance the footballing experience. Players can look forward to smart transfers, squad-building and finances, set piece refresh, coach debut, individual player targets and interaction logic, motivational options, and improvements to player movement and ball physics.

Furthermore, the game will introduce the J.League, including Meiji Yasuda Insurance Ltd J1, J2, and J3 leagues, providing players with an opportunity to unlock and play with over 60 clubs from the prestigious Japanese football league system. This comprehensive edition makes Football Manager 2024 the most complete version to date.

