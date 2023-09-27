Netflix Announces Devil May Cry Anime Series Based on Capcom’s Popular Franchise

Netflix has recently revealed its plans to release a new Devil May Cry anime series. The highly anticipated show is inspired the popular video game franchise developed Capcom. The announcement came with an exciting teaser trailer that offers a taste of what fans can expect.

The Devil May Cry anime series is being created Adi Shankar, known for his work on other successful animated projects such as Castlevania. Shankar has built a reputation for his ability to bring beloved video game franchises to life in captivating and visually stunning ways.

To bring this vision to reality, Netflix has teamed up with Studio Mir, a renowned South Korean animation studio. Studio Mir has previously worked on acclaimed animated series like The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender. With their talent and expertise, fans can look forward to a high-quality production that truly does justice to the Devil May Cry universe.

While details about the plot and characters of the anime series are scarce, it’s safe to assume that it will stay true to the essence of the Devil May Cry games. The franchise is known for its stylish action, demon hunting protagonists, and intricate storytelling. Fans can expect intense battles, supernatural themes, and a deep exploration of the game’s lore and mythology.

Devil May Cry has been a beloved franchise since its inception in 2001. With its memorable characters, thrilling gameplay, and captivating storylines, it has garnered a dedicated fanbase worldwide. The announcement of a Netflix anime series based on Devil May Cry is sure to excite both fans of the games and anime enthusiasts alike.

With the success of other video game adaptations on Netflix, such as Castlevania, it seems that the streaming giant is committed to delivering top-notch content for fans of these beloved franchises. The Devil May Cry anime series is yet another exciting addition to their repertoire, promising to bring the world of Capcom’s iconic franchise to life like never before.

