Netflix Announces Release Date and New Cast for Season Three of Bridgerton

Netflix has finally announced the release date for season three of its popular period drama, Bridgerton. The new season will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively. However, the upcoming season will have a slight twist, as it will be split into two parts consisting of four episodes each.

The first part of season three is set to premiere on 16 May 2024, with the second part following almost a month later on 13 June 2024. Fans of the show will be pleased to know that some beloved cast members will be returning, including Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury. In addition, the new season will also introduce three new actors: Sam Phillips as Lord Debling, Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth.

Based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels, Bridgerton follows the lives of the aristocratic Bridgerton family as they navigate the Regency Era in London. Season one focused on the love story between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, while season two delved into Anthony Bridgerton’s romantic pursuits. Now, in season three, viewers will get to see Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s relationship take center stage.

In this new season, Penelope decides to give up her long-standing crush on Colin after overhearing him say he could never court her. Instead, she turns her attention to finding a husband. At the same time, Colin returns from his travels with a new look and a newfound sense of confidence. Determined to win back Penelope’s friendship, he offers to mentor her in the ways of confidence to help her find a suitable match. However, as their lessons progress, Colin must confront his own feelings for Penelope.

Filming for season three began in July last year, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this next installment in the Bridgerton series. With its captivating storylines and sumptuous production design, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits. So mark your calendars and get ready for another season of scandal, romance, and vibrant period fashion.