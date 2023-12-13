Bridgerton Returns for Season 3 with a Twist

Get ready for a thrilling return to the extravagant world of “Bridgerton” as the hit Shondaland series announces its highly anticipated third season. In a surprising twist, the upcoming season will be split into two parts, giving viewers even more of the captivating Regency-era drama.

The first part, consisting of the first four episodes, will premiere on May 16, 2024, while the second part will follow on June 13, 2024. Fans can expect an “ultra-sexy” and “lavish” season that delves deeper into the lives of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

To amp up the excitement, series creator Shonda Rhimes, author of the “Bridgerton” book series Julia Quinn, and executive producer and director Tom Verica released a video announcing the return of the show. Netflix also released a promotional video featuring fan reactions on social media, building anticipation for the upcoming season.

Reprising her iconic role, Julie Andrews will once again provide the voice of Lady Whistledown. In a thrilling narration, Lady Whistledown declares that she is far from silenced and promises to captivate viewers once again.

Alongside the familiar faces of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Violet Bridgerton, the new season will introduce the character of Kate Sharma, played Simone Ashley. Jess Brownell takes over as showrunner, while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen serve as executive producers.

“Bridgerton” has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most successful series, with its latest addition, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” quickly becoming one of the streamer’s most popular shows of all time.

Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of “Bridgerton” and the prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” on Netflix now. Be sure to mark your calendars to immerse yourself once again in the world of scandal, romance, and intrigue when “Bridgerton” returns for its groundbreaking third season.