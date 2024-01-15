Netflix Grows Ad-Supported Tier to 23 Million Users

Netflix continues to expand its ad-supported tier, with the company’s advertising chief, Amy Reinhard, announcing at CES 2024 that they have now amassed 23 million monthly active users. Reinhard also revealed that an impressive 85 percent of ad-supported members watch Netflix for over two hours per day, highlighting the high engagement levels on the platform.

This milestone comes just two months after Netflix reached 15 million ad-supported users globally in November 2023. Since taking over as President of Advertising in October, Reinhard has been spearheading the company’s efforts to grow its ad-supported membership, following the departure of Jeremi Gorman.

Netflix’s push into ads appears to be paying off, although it falls short of Hulu’s estimated 45 million ad-supported subscribers. In an attempt to drive sign-ups to its ad tier, Netflix implemented various strategies, including cracking down on password sharing, removing the basic ad-free plan as an option for new subscribers, and increasing the price of its premium ad-free offering. As a result, around one-third of new sign-ups are now opting for the ad-supported plan.

Reinhard emphasized that scaling their business remains a top priority for Netflix. While the company has faced challenges along the way, such as the Hollywood strikes in 2023 and a partnership with Microsoft that may expire this year, Netflix continues to dominate the US Nielsen ratings. In fact, for the first week of December, eight out of the top ten streaming titles belonged to Netflix.

With the significant growth in ad-supported users and the impressive amount of time they spend on the platform, Netflix is making a significant play for advertisers. The addition of content from Warner Bros. Discovery and the success of shows like Young Sheldon have further bolstered Netflix’s position as a go-to streaming service. As the company remains focused on scaling its business, it aims to attract advertising partners in a meaningful way that benefits its growing member base.