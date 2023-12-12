Netflix Unveils Blockbuster Tennis Showdown Featuring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Netflix, the streaming giant, is set to make its mark in the world of live tennis with the highly anticipated Netflix Slam. The event will showcase a special exhibition match between tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on March 3, the match will be streamed with English and Spanish commentary options.

Fans can expect a thrilling evening of tennis, as these two Spanish stars battle it out on the court. In addition to the Nadal-Alcaraz match, the event will also feature other matches and players that will be announced in due course.

Gabe Spitzer, representative from Netflix, expressed his excitement about the unique live event, stating, “With The Netflix Slam, we are giving our global audience a chance to witness a one-of-a-kind tennis showdown between two great players.” Spitzer further added, “Having a legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with other exciting action, guarantees an unmissable live experience for fans.”

Co-produced MGM Resorts International, the event will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, which boasts a seating capacity of 12,000. Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorship, believes that The Netflix Slam at Mandalay Bay will be one of the most captivating sporting events of the year. “Tennis fans all around the world will be treated to an unforgettable experience as these two elite champions battle it out in the sports capital of the world,” said Evans.

The anticipation surrounding the match is high, as both Nadal and Alcaraz have expressed their enthusiasm for the event. Nadal, an all-time great in tennis, shared his excitement about his first visit to Las Vegas and the opportunity to play alongside Alcaraz. Meanwhile, Alcaraz expressed his admiration for Nadal’s accomplishments and is honored to share the court with the tennis legend.

Save the date, tennis enthusiasts! The Netflix Slam promises to deliver an electrifying tennis showdown between two exceptional athletes that should not be missed.