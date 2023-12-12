Blue Eye Samurai Returns for a Thrilling Second Season

Blue Eye Samurai, the critically acclaimed anime series that premiered on Netflix just a month ago, has already been renewed for a highly anticipated second season. The show has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling storyline set in Edo-era Japan, following the journey of sword master Mizu as she seeks revenge.

The first season of Blue Eye Samurai received rave reviews, boasting a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, while audiences were equally impressed with a 96% approval rating. The series has been lauded for its breathtaking animation, immersive worldbuilding, and its exploration of themes like identity and trauma through its central character.

The creators of the show, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, expressed their gratitude and excitement for the renewal of season 2. They attributed its success to the collaborative effort of the team, including animators, historians, musicians, martial artists, and the talented voice cast. Noizumi and Green promised that the new season would deliver an even more authentic and visually stunning experience.

In the first season’s finale, Mizu embarked on a journey to London in search of her remaining fathers, with the Irishman Abijah Fowler as her captive. The narrative is set to expand internationally, promising new adventures and encounters for the protagonist. The stellar cast includes Maya Erskine as Mizu, Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler, along with George Takei, Brenda Song, Randall Park, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

Netflix has made a name for itself in the anime genre, with successful series like Castlevania: Nocturne and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Blue Eye Samurai has added to their growing list of hits, cementing Netflix as a platform for captivating and visually stunning anime.

As fans eagerly await the release of Blue Eye Samurai season 2, this renewal showcases the show’s outstanding reception and promises more bloodshed and thrilling plot twists in Mizu’s relentless pursuit of vengeance.