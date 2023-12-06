Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Explores the Historical Context of the Gundam Franchise

Summary: The new collaboration between Mobile Suit Gundam and Netflix Anime, titled Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, takes a dive into the historical context of the iconic mecha anime franchise. Set during the One Year War, this series delves into the origins of Gundam technology and showcases the intense combat and technological progress of that era.

The upcoming animated series, directed Erasmus Brosdau and written Gavin Hignight, marks the first big-production anime venture for both Mobile Suit Gundam and Netflix Anime. This joint effort with Netflix aims to revive the Gundam universe and bring it to a new generation of viewers.

Revisiting the One Year War, a crucial period in the Gundam franchise timeline, the series explores the events leading to the widespread prominence of mobile suit technology. The teaser for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance offers a glimpse into the imminent premiere, although a specific release date is yet to be announced.

Netflix’s collaboration with SAFEHOUSE, Inc., renowned for their top-tier real-time rendering and CG animation, introduces cutting-edge graphics achieved using Unreal Engine 5. This partnership elevates the visual experience of the series and aligns with Netflix’s goal of expanding its anime roster and championing the genre globally.

The One Year War, which took place from January 3, 0079, to January 1, 0080, served as a pivotal era in Gundam’s lore and traditions. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance focuses on the war’s concluding months and highlights the heightened tension and technological escalation between opposing forces.

With Mobile Suit Gundam’s vast influence and fanbase, this collaboration opens up possibilities for future Netflix-Gundam projects if the series resonates with viewers. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance promises to be an exciting journey into the roots of mecha anime, catering to both loyal Gundam enthusiasts and newcomers to the franchise.