Netflix’s animation division, which experienced success in 2022 with awards for films like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, is now facing significant cutbacks. The streaming giant has decided to shut down two movies, including Escape from Beverly Hills and Tunga, as part of a downsizing effort.

Escape from Beverly Hills, previously unannounced, will be returned to the open market, while Tunga, a film based on Zimbabwe’s Shona culture, will also be taken back to development. These decisions come as Netflix aims to streamline its animation division while maintaining a “robust slate” of projects.

The downsizing process is expected to result in layoffs in the coming weeks, as Netflix seeks to collaborate with external producers. While the exact number of layoffs is unknown at this time, it aligns with the broader trend of animation studios cutting back on production.

Other studios such as Warner Bros. and Dreamworks have also reduced their animation plans in recent years. However, the animation industry still achieves success in areas like adult animation and anime.

Despite the cutbacks, Netflix has made notable moves to save certain projects. The streaming platform announced plans to pick up Star Trek: Prodigy, which was initially canceled after its second-season renewal on Paramount+. Additionally, Netflix is set to release Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget on October 14.

While Netflix still retains a strong library of content and popular TV shows, including original productions, it has faced challenges such as rising prices, content turnover, and user interface issues. These factors have caused some to view Netflix as a good rather than an excellent streaming option.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, Netflix remains a go-to platform for many viewers. Without Netflix, the streaming industry as we know it would not exist.

