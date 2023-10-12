Netflix Animation undergoes restructuring, upcoming projects affected

Netflix Animation is facing a major restructuring that will impact its upcoming projects and result in job cuts. One of the affected projects is an unannounced film titled “Escape From Beverly Hills,” which will be made available for purchase other buyers. The second project, “Tunga,” acquired Netflix in 2019, explores Shona culture mythology and follows a young girl on her journey to find a mythical city and save her community from a severe drought learning to summon rain with the help of elder spirits.

The restructuring aims to ensure a consistent volume of animated content on the streaming platform. Netflix is actively seeking external producers to achieve this goal and continue expanding its animation portfolio. The exact number of job cuts has not been disclosed, but the company confirmed the reorganization without providing further details.

Karen Toliver, the Vice President of Netflix Animation, is working on a long-term strategy to maintain a robust slate of animation projects. While the specifics of the output deals with third-party producers remain confidential, it is likely that their animated works will still be featured on the platform.

Despite the challenges posed the restructuring, Netflix Animation had a successful year in 2023. One of its projects, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” even won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

