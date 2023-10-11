Netflix Animation Unit Undergoes Restructure and Job Cuts

Netflix’s animation unit is going through a restructure that will result in job cuts and the cancellation of two films currently in pre-production. The streaming giant is planning to hire outside producers to maintain a consistent volume of animated content.

Specific details about the number of employees being let go have not been released yet, but the layoffs are expected to happen in the coming weeks. A spokesperson from Netflix has confirmed the reorganization plans but did not offer any further comments on the matter.

Since becoming the animation vice president in February 2022, Karen Toliver has been working on refining the long-term strategy for the animation group. Despite the changes, the division remains committed to producing a robust slate of animated projects. As part of this, Netflix is exploring output deals with third-party producers to bring their animated works to the streaming service. However, no specific companies or producers have been mentioned as potential partners at this time.

In light of the restructure, two films have been affected. The first is an unannounced film titled “Escape From Beverly Hills,” which will now be put up for sale to other studios. The second film, “Tunga,” won Netflix in 2019 from creator Godwin Jabangwe, centers around the mythology of the Shona culture. It follows a young girl on a quest to learn how to summon rain in order to save her community from a deadly drought. Despite the changes, “Tunga” will remain at Netflix and will continue to be developed.

Although facing internal challenges and market factors such as DreamWorks Animation’s recent job cuts, Netflix Animation had a successful year in 2023. The division won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” featuring a star-studded voice cast that included Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

Some upcoming releases from Netflix’s animation unit include “Leo,” where Adam Sandler voices a lizard who has lived as a class pet in a Florida school for decades, and “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.”

Sources: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter.