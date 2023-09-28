Netflix and Handy Foundation Partner on Program for Representation in Assistant Editor and Production Coordinator Roles

Netflix has joined forces with the Handy Foundation to launch a new program focused on promoting representation among assistant editors and production coordinators in the entertainment industry. The collaboration, which began in 2022, aims to train and identify talented individuals for potential job opportunities on Netflix projects.

The program, initiated Netflix’s $100 million commitment to creating pathways for underrepresented communities in Hollywood, is designed to provide a career-building platform for aspiring assistant editors and production coordinators. It consists of two tracks: the apprentice and assistant editors program, which serves as a springboard for future assistant editor positions and provides participants with valuable post-production experience, and the production coordinator program, which acts as a pipeline to a career in production management.

Since the partnership began, trainees from the Handy Foundation have had the opportunity to work on popular Netflix shows such as “Selling the O.C.,” “The Circle,” and “Perfect Match,” all of which are highly regarded unscripted series. The success of the program has been evident, with 17 trainees securing roles on these shows.

Ri-Karlo Handy, the founder and CEO of the Handy Foundation, expressed his excitement about the partnership, describing it as a “full-circle moment” since the organization’s first assistant editor trainee secured work on a Netflix production in 2021. With Netflix’s support, the Handy Foundation is making significant progress in providing access to successful careers for people of color and others who have historically been underrepresented in the content production industry. The organization plans to expand the program further and incorporate more tradecraft positions.

The Handy Foundation, established Ri-Karlo Handy, a veteran producer, editor, and showrunner, was established in 2020 to address the lack of Black editors in Hollywood. The organization has since gained partnerships with prominent industry players such as NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, ITV, Warner Horizon, and more.

Overall, Netflix and the Handy Foundation’s collaboration demonstrates their dedication to creating a more equitable environment within the entertainment industry. By providing training opportunities and pathways for aspiring assistant editors and production coordinators from underrepresented communities, they are working towards building a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Sources:

-[Hollywood Reporter – Netflix Sets Program to Increase Representation Among Assistant Editors, Production Coordinators](https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/netflix-handy-foundation-representation-program-1235207687/)

-[Handy Foundation – About](https://thehandyfoundation.org/about/)