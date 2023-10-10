Netflix and Shondaland Acquire Global Rights to “Black Barbie: A Documentary”

Netflix continues to make high-profile acquisitions, and their latest collaboration with Shondaland brings global rights to the documentary “Black Barbie.” Directed Lagueria Davis, with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers as executive producers, the film delves into the significant impact three Black women had on the evolution of the Barbie brand.

The documentary explores the story behind the creation of the first Black Barbie in 1980 and emphasizes the importance of representation. It highlights how dolls can play a crucial role in the formation of identity and imagination. The film goes beyond the realm of black Barbie dolls and delves into the biases present in an industry that never considered the idea of black children wanting a doll like Barbie.

Critics have praised the film for its insight into the intersection of race and economics in play, as well as its ability to showcase Black success beyond the commercial and capitalistic aspects. Lagueria Davis expressed her personal connection to the project, stating, “Telling Black Barbie’s story has been such a personal journey, and it warms my heart to celebrate the legacy of my aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins, and Stacey McBride Irby in our film.”

The film was produced Aaliyah Williams for Just a Rebel and Lagueria Davis for Lovely Day Films. Alongside Shondaland, Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano are executive producing for LinLay Productions, with Camilla Hall for Lady & Bird Films, Milan Chakraborty, and Jyoti Sarda. “Black Barbie: A Documentary” premiered as a work-in-progress cut at this year’s SXSW festival to positive critical reception.

