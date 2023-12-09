Coyote vs Acme Film Still Seeking Distribution Deal After Warner Bros. Shelves It

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated film “Coyote vs Acme” is still searching for a distribution deal after Warner Bros. decided to shelve the project indefinitely. Despite the studio already spending $70 million on the film, the news of its cancellation was met with widespread disappointment and backlash. However, the filmmakers have been given permission to shop the film around to other studios.

Starring the charismatic actor John Cena as the CEO of Acme Corporation, “Coyote vs Acme” is a live-action/CG animation hybrid that brings to life the beloved Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. Known for his relentless pursuit of the elusive Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote has become a symbol of perseverance and resilience.

According to reports, Netflix and Paramount have both submitted formal bids to acquire the distribution rights for the film. Paramount’s proposal includes a theatrical release next year, as well as streaming on their platform. However, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Warner Bros., is seeking a substantial sum of money to cover the initial tax write-off for the project.

While Netflix and Paramount are showing interest, other major players in the industry such as Amazon, Apple, and Sony have either shown disinterest or remain undecided about acquiring the film. This leaves the fate of “Coyote vs Acme” uncertain, as the filmmakers and producers continue to explore all possibilities for its release.

With the film already shot in the picturesque landscapes of New Mexico and helmed director Dave Green, known for his work on popular films such as “Earth to Echo” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” there is still hope that “Coyote vs Acme” will find a home and captivate audiences with its unique blend of live-action and animation.

As negotiations and discussions continue, fans and industry insiders eagerly await the outcome, hoping that this setback will not be the end of the road for Wile E. Coyote’s long-awaited feature film.