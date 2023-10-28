Changing Faces Calls for Reduced Stigma of Scars and Visible Differences

The charity organization Changing Faces has taken a proactive step towards reducing the stigma surrounding scars and other visible differences. In a letter addressed to chief content officers at major streaming platforms including Netflix U.K., Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Apple TV, Changing Faces has requested the inclusion of disclaimers on movies and TV shows to address the issue.

The campaign, aptly named “I Am Not Your Villain,” seeks to highlight instances where physical disfigurement is used as a representation of evil in films and TV shows. Popular characters such as Darth Vader from Star Wars and Scar from The Lion King are cited as examples. Changing Faces argues that such portrayals reinforce harmful beliefs that scars and marks equate to evil, contributing to the othering and abuse of those with visible differences.

While the charity does not advocate for the removal of these films from streaming platforms, they propose that a simple note be added to the film’s description and a disclaimer displayed on screen to counteract these negative stereotypes. By doing so, they hope to raise awareness of the impact that such portrayals can have on individuals with visible differences.

The issue at hand goes beyond Halloween costumes and extends to the broader influence of media on younger generations. Changing Faces believes that outdated stereotypes in media can shape perceptions and negatively impact how people with visible differences are perceived. It is their aim to challenge these perceptions and advocate for positive representation in the film industry.

Several prominent figures in the entertainment industry have voiced their support for Changing Faces’ campaign. Actor Beth Bradfield, known for her role in the Netflix series “Sex Education,” speaks on the importance of positive representation in the industry and asserts that progress is being made, but there is still work to be done.

By initiating this dialogue with streaming platforms, Changing Faces seeks to encourage a shift towards more inclusive storytelling that reflects the diversity of individuals with visible differences. It is a call for the film industry to take responsibility for the impact of harmful tropes from the past while paving the way for new narratives that normalize and humanize those with visible differences on screen.

