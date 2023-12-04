Netflix and Max: An Unbeatable Streaming Bundle

Are you ready for the ultimate streaming experience? Netflix and Max are joining forces to offer an unbeatable bundle that will revolutionize the way you watch your favorite TV shows and movies. Starting December 7th, you can subscribe to both Netflix and Max for just $10 a month. Yes, you read that right – two of the best streaming services for the price of one!

Now, you might be thinking, what’s the catch? Well, there is one small requirement – you need to be a Verizon customer. But don’t worry, if you’re already a Verizon myPlan customer, you’re eligible for this incredible deal. Sure, you’ll need to spend at least $65 a month on your wireless bill, but considering the rising costs of streaming services, this bundle is a steal.

But here’s the best part – Verizon doesn’t stop there. In addition to the Netflix and Max bundle, they also offer the Disney Trio Basic bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus) for just $10 a month. That means you can enjoy five streaming services for only $20 while still taking advantage of Verizon’s myPlan benefits.

Prior to this announcement, the Disney bundle was considered the top deal in streaming. However, with the arrival of Netflix and Max’s bundle, the game has changed. With their extensive libraries, original content, and now their affordable joint bundle, they are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world.

Imagine having access to the best TV shows and movies across multiple platforms for such a low cost. It’s a dream come true for all entertainment enthusiasts. So, keep an eye out because it won’t be long before Netflix and Max extend this bundle to the general public, making it the ultimate streaming service package.

FAQ:

1. How much does the Netflix and Max bundle cost?

The Netflix and Max bundle costs only $10 a month, but you must be a Verizon myPlan customer to take advantage of this offer.

2. Can I still access the Disney Trio Basic bundle with the Netflix and Max bundle?

Yes, if you are a Verizon myPlan customer, you can enjoy both the Netflix and Max bundle and the Disney Trio Basic bundle for just $20 a month.

3. Is the Netflix and Max bundle available to the general public?

Currently, the Netflix and Max bundle is only available to Verizon myPlan customers. However, it is expected to be extended to the general public in the near future.