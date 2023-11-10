Verizon Plans to Introduce Affordable Streaming Bundle to Combat Subscription Fatigue

Verizon is set to unveil a new discounted bundle of streaming services that includes ad-supported tiers from both Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. According to insider sources, the bundle will be priced at $10 per month, a significant reduction compared to the approximately $17 per month it would cost to subscribe to these services individually.

Bundling together two competing streaming services is an unusual move, but it offers several advantages when done through distributors like Verizon, Comcast, Apple, and Amazon. By offering a compelling package deal, these companies can attract more customers to both streaming platforms. Additionally, bundles have proven effective in reducing the number of subscribers who cancel their subscriptions once they have finished watching specific shows or movies.

Verizon’s Chief Executive of the Consumer Group, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, recently acknowledged the success of their Plus Play marketplace in minimizing subscription cancellations. He stated that the marketplace has contributed to a remarkable 60-70% decrease in churn among their customers, surpassing industry averages. This reduction in defections not only benefits Verizon but also proves advantageous for content partners.

Previous bundle packages Verizon have included Netflix; however, they did not feature the streaming service’s ad-supported tier, which was launched last year. The latest offering intends to make Netflix effectively free for Verizon customers already paying for Max’s $9.99 ad tier. The specifics on the launch date of this new bundled service and the revenue split between Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Verizon remain unclear. We have reached out to all three companies for further information and will update this article accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is Verizon bundling Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max?

Verizon aims to attract more customers and reduce subscriber churn offering a discounted streaming bundle that includes both services. Bundles have proven to be effective in retaining customers and combating subscription fatigue.

2. How much will the bundled service cost?

The bundle will be priced at $10 per month, a significant reduction compared to the separate subscription fees for Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

3. What is the advantage of bundling streaming services?

Bundling streaming services allows companies to attract more customers to their platforms and reduce subscription cancellations once viewers have finished watching specific content.

4. Will Verizon’s bundled service include the ad-supported tiers of Netflix and Max?

Yes, the bundle will include the ad-supported tiers of both Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

5. When will the bundled service be available?

The exact launch date of the bundled service has not been announced yet. Further updates will be provided once available.