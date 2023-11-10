The Future of Narnia: Greta Gerwig and Scott Stuber Collaborate

Chairman of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, recently hailed Greta Gerwig as one of the greatest figures in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Variety, Stuber expressed his admiration for Gerwig, both as an artist and as a person. He also hinted at an upcoming project involving the Chronicles of Narnia film franchise.

Stuber, who joined Netflix in 2017 after a successful career at Universal, spoke highly of Gerwig’s talent and described her as a “great soul.” The two first discussed the possibility of working on Narnia in 2019, when they crossed paths during awards season for their respective films, Marriage Story and Little Women. Stuber revealed that their conversations were sparked Gerwig’s Christian upbringing and the Christian themes present in C.S. Lewis’s books.

The exact number of Narnia films that Gerwig will collaborate on with Netflix is yet to be determined. Stuber expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that they are exploring how to do justice to the entire Narnia canon. While The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is undoubtedly the most prominent installment, Stuber acknowledged the fascinating narrative potential of the entire series.

Gerwig is currently working alongside Amy Pascal, owner of Pascal Pictures, to bring the world of Narnia to life in a groundbreaking way. The partnership between Gerwig and Netflix promises to be a trailblazing endeavor that will showcase Gerwig’s incredible talent and cement her as one of the industry’s great titans.

As the interview concluded, the news broke that SAG-AFTRA had ended their strike against Netflix and other major Hollywood employers after nearly four months. This development signifies a positive environment for future collaborations, making it an exciting time for Gerwig, Stuber, and their ambitious Narnia project.

FAQ

What is Greta Gerwig known for?

Greta Gerwig is an acclaimed filmmaker and actor, known for directing and writing films such as Lady Bird and Little Women.

What is the Chronicles of Narnia?

The Chronicles of Narnia is a series of fantasy novels written C.S. Lewis. The books follow the adventures of children who enter the magical world of Narnia through a wardrobe or other portals.

What is the Narnia film franchise?

The Narnia film franchise refers to the series of movies adapted from C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia books. The franchise includes films such as The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Who is Scott Stuber?

Scott Stuber is the Chairman of Netflix Film. He previously served as a top executive at Universal Pictures, overseeing successful films such as Ted and The Break-Up.

What is Netflix?

Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content for subscribers to stream on various devices.

Who is Amy Pascal?

Amy Pascal is a well-known film producer and former chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment. She currently owns Pascal Pictures and has produced films like Little Women and Molly’s Game.