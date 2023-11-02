Exploring the Growth of Subscription Video in Taiwan

A recent research report on the state of online video in Taiwan has revealed significant growth in subscription numbers. Over the July to September quarter, there was an increase of 315,000 new subscriptions, reaching a total of 5.8 million. This surge in subscribers was primarily driven the presence of popular platforms like Netflix and Disney+.

While YouTube continued to maintain its leadership position with 67% of the total online video viewership, it did experience a slight decrease as TikTok gained traction in the market, accounting for 12% of viewership. In terms of engagement, LineTV emerged as the premium video-on-demand (VOD) leader in Taiwan with an 18% share, followed closely Netflix at 15% and Disney+ at 9%. All three platforms saw growth in engagement, solidifying their positions in the market.

Netflix, with a market share of 21% in paid subscriptions, and Disney, with 17%, combined for a total of 38% of all subscriptions. Notably, they accounted for a significant 80% of new subscriptions in the quarter. The report highlights that these two platforms are clear leaders in a landscape where several others compete for minimal market share.

Among the other players in the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market in Taiwan, MyVideo held a 9% share, FriDay also had 9%, Hami Video had 7%, and iQiyi Taiwan captured 6%. The report also delved into the performance of additional platforms such as KKTV, LiTV, Catchplay+, Gt TV, WeTV, and Yahoo TV.

The report attributes Taiwan’s strong quarter to the impactful marketing efforts of Disney+ and the success of the Korean superhero drama “Moving.” Additionally, Netflix’s international offering and measures to reduce account sharing played a role in driving organic subscriber growth. As a result, Taiwan has seen steady annual subscriber growth of approximately one million, resulting in a remarkable 25% year-on-year revenue growth in September 2023.

Overall, the demand for Asian content categories, particularly Chinese and Korean dramas, continues to dominate the premium VOD viewership in Taiwan, capturing 85% in Q3 2023.

