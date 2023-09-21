Georgia Supreme Court Rules Streaming Services Won’t Be Charged Local Taxes

The Georgia Supreme Court recently made a ruling that Netflix, Dish Network, and other streaming services will not be subjected to local taxes similar to those imposed on cable TV companies. The court denied a petition to review the decision made the state Court of Appeals in March, which stated that cable laws do not apply to streaming services.

This ruling is beneficial for both streaming services and cord cutters. By avoiding cable taxes and fees, streaming services can maintain more affordable pricing. Due to rising inflation, these services have had to increase their prices, causing some households to reconsider their streaming subscriptions to reduce expenses.

The legal battle that led to this ruling began in 2021 when Georgia county and government officials filed a class action lawsuit against streaming giants such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney, DIRECTV, and Dish Network. The officials demanded up to five percent of the streamers’ gross revenue in the district, which could have amounted to over $5 million in taxes owed to municipalities. However, courts ruled in favor of the streaming companies, and this decision was upheld in 2022 after state officials appealed.

Georgia is not the only state that has attempted to tax streaming services. In 2019, Illinois proposed the “Entertainment Tax Fairness Act,” which aimed to impose a five percent statewide tax on satellite and video streaming services. Additionally, Chicago implemented a nine percent tax on internet-based entertainment in the previous year, targeting video, music, and gaming platforms.

These court cases are just one aspect of the larger picture—the decline of traditional cable TV. As cord cutting becomes increasingly popular, traditional TV companies are facing competition from streaming services. To adapt, the cable industry is focusing more on broadband services and replacing TV series with platforms like YouTube TV. This shift is evident in the significant loss of TV subscribers for companies like Comcast, Spectrum, and live TV services such as Hulu+Live TV and Fubo.

Although cable companies are still persevering, the digital landscape and the emerging 5G home internet market will continue to prioritize faster access to content. As a result, more court cases similar to Georgia’s are likely to arise in the future.

Source: Law360, report on Georgia Supreme Court ruling

Definitions:

– Cord cutting: The act of canceling traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

– Gross revenue: Total revenue before deductions or expenses.

Note: No specific URLs were provided for the sources.