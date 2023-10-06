The Hidden Cost of Subscriptions: Paying Not to Cancel

In the world of behavioral economics, subscriptions have become a prominent business model across various industries. From traditional products like newspapers and gym memberships to software, streaming media, and even vegetable boxes, subscriptions have become the go-to method of payment for many consumers. However, a recent working paper economists Liran Einav, Benjamin Klopack, and Neale Mahoney sheds light on an often-overlooked aspect of subscriptions: the hidden cost of paying not to cancel.

The researchers analyzed data from a credit and debit card provider to examine what happens to subscriptions when the payment card is replaced. They found that when customers are asked to update their payment details, many are reminded of subscriptions they had forgotten about and immediately choose to cancel. Subscription cancellation rates surge from 2 percent to at least 8 percent in these instances.

Based on this data, the researchers estimate that many subscribers take an average of 20 extra months to cancel their subscriptions than they would if they were actively assessing the value they receive. This suggests that consumers may be unknowingly paying for subscriptions they no longer need or want.

This phenomenon highlights the importance of being aware of the subscriptions we have and regularly evaluating whether they provide enough value to justify the cost. In a world where subscriptions are increasingly prevalent, it’s essential to take a few minutes to consider which ones are truly necessary and cancel those that are not.

This research also raises questions about the field of behavioral economics itself. In light of recent scandals involving manipulated or fraudulent data in behavioral science experiments, it’s crucial to understand the goals of behavioral economics. The field aims to bring psychological realism to economics, challenging the textbook model that often fails to account for real-world behavior.

While some experiments in behavioral science may not stand the test of time, the central proposition of behavioral economics remains significant: the default position matters. People often delegate important decisions to the path of least resistance, which has profound implications for markets and public policy. Shaping default positions for the public good is a key aspect of behavioral public policy.

In conclusion, the prevalence of subscriptions in today’s market means that many individuals may be paying not to cancel unwanted or forgotten subscriptions. It’s important to regularly assess the value of subscriptions and be mindful of the default positions we may unknowingly accept. As behavioral economics continues to shape our understanding of consumer behavior, it’s crucial to examine the real-world implications of our economic models.

Sources: “Paying Not to Go to the Gym” (Stefano DellaVigna and Ulrike Malmendier), Working Paper Liran Einav, Benjamin Klopack, and Neale Mahoney