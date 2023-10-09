Netflix and the BBC to Release Historical Thriller Series “Lockerbie”

Netflix and the BBC have joined forces to produce a new co-production called “Lockerbie,” a historical thriller series centered around the 1988 aviation disaster Pan Am Flight 103, famously known as the Lockerbie bombing. The series, currently in production, explores the investigation into the bombing and its impact on the small town of Lockerbie and the families of the victims.

“Lockerbie” is created Jonathan Lee, known for his work on “Who Killed Jando,” and is directed Michael Keillor, who previously worked on the thriller series “Roadkill” and “Line of Duty.” The series is a collaboration between Netflix, the BBC, MGM Television, Night Train Media, Toluca Pictures, and World Productions.

The plot of “Lockerbie” revolves around the joint Scots-US investigation into the Lockerbie bombing, from the initial search for evidence in Scotland to the trial in 2000 and the recent developments in 2022. The series explores the devastating effects of the bombing on the town of Lockerbie and the families affected.

The Lockerbie bombing occurred on December 21, 1988, when a bomb planted on board Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, resulting in the deaths of all 243 passengers and 16 crew members. Additionally, 11 residents of Lockerbie died when debris from the plane crashed into their homes. After a three-year investigation, two Libyan nationals were arrested and later convicted for their involvement in the bombing. In 2020, another Libyan national was indicted for his role in the attack.

As of now, there are no confirmed cast members for “Lockerbie,” but more information is expected to be revealed soon. The series is currently in pre-production and is reported to be filming. It will consist of six episodes.

While an official release date for “Lockerbie” has not been announced, considering the production schedule, it is likely that the series will be released on Netflix and the BBC in late 2024 or early 2025. Since it is a BBC co-production, it will initially be broadcast on the BBC before potentially becoming available for streaming on Netflix UK at a later date.

