Streaming Giants Netflix and Apple TV Plus Set for Crime Show Showdown in 2024

Netflix and Apple TV Plus are gearing up for an intense head-to-head battle in January 2024 as they compete for dominance in the crime show genre. Both streaming services are set to release new crime thrillers in close proximity to each other shortly after New Year’s Day. With Apple TV Plus’ release of “Criminal Record” on Friday, January 12 and Netflix’s “Griselda” hitting the platform on Thursday, January 25, viewers can expect an exciting clash of top-notch crime dramas.

“Criminal Record” stars Peter Capaldi, known for his role as Doctor Who, as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty. The UK crime show follows Hegarty’s encounter with newly appointed Detective Sergeant June Lenker, played Cush Jumbo from “The Good Wife,” as they dig into a long-standing murder case. As these two detectives lock horns, striving to protect their legacy and advance their careers, the stage is set for a thrilling battle.

Not to be outdone, Netflix’s “Griselda” brings on board Sofia Vergara and the team behind the critically acclaimed series “Narcos.” Based on the real-life story of drug kingpin Griselda Blanco, the show delves into her rise to power in the 1970s and 1980s Miami, where she established one of the most profitable cartels in history. Known as “the Godmother,” Blanco’s complex blend of charm and savagery allowed her to navigate the treacherous worlds of business and family.

While it’s difficult to predict a clear winner at this stage, both shows offer a compelling lineup of talent and gripping stories. Netflix, known for its exceptional crime-based series like “Breaking Bad” and “Ozark,” has the advantage of an extensive subscriber base of nearly 250 million. However, Apple TV Plus has been gaining recognition for its high-quality original programming, including crime series such as “Black Bird” and “Slow Horses.”

As a fan of both streaming services, it’s an eagerly anticipated showdown for crime show supremacy. Will Netflix’s established reputation and vast content library secure victory for “Griselda,” or will Apple TV Plus’ impressive lineup of award-winning original shows give “Criminal Record” the edge? Only time will tell. Regardless of the outcome, viewers can expect an exciting start to 2024 with these rival crime dramas battling it out for the top spot.

